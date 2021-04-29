Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sonos were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,751,000 after buying an additional 318,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sonos by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,955 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 4,129.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,336,000 after purchasing an additional 65,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

SONO opened at $41.62 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -166.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,825,414.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,878 shares in the company, valued at $12,294,756.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,468,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,318,884.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 545,034 shares of company stock worth $20,182,678. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

