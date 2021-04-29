Hudock Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,185,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,250,000.

Get Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CVY opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.79. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $24.18.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.