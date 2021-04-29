Hudock Inc. Has $116,000 Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 82,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. Wedbush increased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

