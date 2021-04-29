Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,173,000. BP PLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. BP PLC now owns 255,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,730,000 after acquiring an additional 165,253 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Palomar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.10 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.83. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $1,374,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $520,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,894,629 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.57.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

