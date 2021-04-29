Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives $62.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.70.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,654,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APH opened at $68.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day moving average is $64.92.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

