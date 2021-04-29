Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Receives $37.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $38.58 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $27,043,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,353,000 after acquiring an additional 276,219 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 94,425 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 730,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 320,010 shares during the period. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.