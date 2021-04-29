Brokerages Set CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Target Price at $58.33

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CVAC stock opened at $119.72 on Monday. CureVac has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $151.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in CureVac by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in CureVac by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CureVac by 565.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

