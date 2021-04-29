Short Interest in Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Drops By 82.0%

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the March 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOIF opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Biome Grow has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Biome Grow

Biome Grow Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates, produces, and distributes cannabis at Antigonish, Nova Scotia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

