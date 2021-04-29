Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 221.5% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Bonterra Resources stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. Bonterra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.21.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bonterra Resources from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold deposits. The Company's projects include the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Quebec, Canada.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.