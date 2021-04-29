EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.35-6.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20-9.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.27 billion.EMCOR Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.350-6.750 EPS.

NYSE:EME opened at $120.57 on Thursday. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $122.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.98 and its 200 day moving average is $94.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

