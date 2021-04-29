Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ULVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,499.09 ($58.78).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,225 ($55.20) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £111.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,060.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,284.71. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

In other Unilever news, insider John Rishton Cha bought 1,256 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

