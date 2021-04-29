Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

NYSE GGG opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $78.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average of $70.14.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Graco will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,929 shares of company stock worth $13,330,699. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

