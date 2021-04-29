RNC Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,593,000 after buying an additional 731,839 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP opened at $142.39 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

