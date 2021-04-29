Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,105 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Security Asset Management increased its position in Pfizer by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the period. North American Management Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Pfizer by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after purchasing an additional 924,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

PFE stock opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $216.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

