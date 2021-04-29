Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $12.10 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.2% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after buying an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

PFE stock opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $216.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

