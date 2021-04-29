ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. ONEOK updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.690-3.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.02 EPS.

NYSE OKE opened at $53.07 on Thursday. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

