Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.63.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $15.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The stock has a market cap of $631.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.86.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,121.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 139,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 128,098 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 63,051 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $740,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

