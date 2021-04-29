Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Best Buy’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining from growth in digital sales, as witnessed during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. This has been boosting revenues in the company’s Domestic segment. The company expects to keep gaining from growth in the digital realm and has therefore been investing toward boosting omni-channel capabilities. Additionally, up until the fourth quarter, the company has continued to gain from consumers enhanced spending on products that support stay-at-home needs. However, management expects such trends to diminish gradually, due to the revival in travel and outdoor dining. As a result, it provided a dismal comparable sales view for fiscal 2022. Additionally, the company has been grappling with soft gross margins due to higher supply chain costs.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a sell rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.05.

NYSE:BBY opened at $118.35 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $70.71 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.68.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

In other news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $225,918.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,821 shares of company stock worth $4,923,594. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in Best Buy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

