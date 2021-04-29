Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Shares Up 3.3%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 179,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 268,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

The firm has a market cap of $60.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.