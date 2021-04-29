QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. QTS Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.940-3.040 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.94-3.04 EPS.

NYSE QTS opened at $64.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -175.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $72.60.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 76.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,557 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.