ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Trading 0.8% Higher

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReNeuron Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -23.52.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

