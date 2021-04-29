Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Trading Down 7.7%

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL) shares dropped 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.66 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12). Approximately 280,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 407,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).

The company has a current ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 35.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.62 million and a PE ratio of 11.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.23.

Mineral & Financial Investments Company Profile (LON:MAFL)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral & Financial Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral & Financial Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.