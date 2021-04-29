$2.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to post $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.08. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $11.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.86 to $11.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $131.68 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $103.26 and a 52 week high of $134.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

