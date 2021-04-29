Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Announces $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has increased its dividend payment by 16.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of APAM opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.36.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

