The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.59 and last traded at $56.57. 2,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 153,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.83.

JYNT has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

The company has a market cap of $823.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. Research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,504.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $216,019.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,784. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in The Joint by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Joint by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in The Joint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in The Joint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

