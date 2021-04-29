GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Down 4.9%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.75 and last traded at $44.76. Approximately 38,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,530,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average is $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.78 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.87 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. Research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,973,000 after purchasing an additional 679,639 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 391,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,711,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,041,000 after acquiring an additional 296,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,369.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 234,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 457,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after buying an additional 209,539 shares during the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

