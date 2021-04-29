Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.88. Materion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.300 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Materion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Materion has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $339.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Materion will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

