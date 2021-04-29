Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.69

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.69 and last traded at C$20.68, with a volume of 62103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$89.77 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.0599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.77%.

Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

