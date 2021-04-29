HSBC’s (HSBC) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HSBC. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. AlphaValue raised HSBC to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HSBC will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,348,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $6,812,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after buying an additional 226,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after buying an additional 185,622 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,293,000 after buying an additional 150,490 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

