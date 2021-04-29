Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Boliden AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BDNNY opened at $82.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average of $70.69. Boliden AB has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $85.45.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

