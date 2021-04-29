Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. DNB Markets lowered Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) alerts:

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) stock opened at $194.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.43 and a 200-day moving average of $110.78. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $199.50.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.