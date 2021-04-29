F5 Networks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,472 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,559% compared to the typical volume of 149 put options.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,411,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $324,983.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,173 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $186.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.99 and its 200 day moving average is $181.28. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.