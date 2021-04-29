First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the March 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 33,367 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 27,246 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,438,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,685,000.

Shares of GRID stock opened at $89.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.64. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

