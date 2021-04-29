The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $230.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) received a $230.00 price objective from Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.17.

The Boeing stock opened at $235.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.21.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

