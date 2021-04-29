San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Linde were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

NYSE:LIN opened at $287.14 on Thursday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $172.76 and a twelve month high of $292.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.13 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.