Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.