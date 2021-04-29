Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 102.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.07 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $79.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average of $74.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

