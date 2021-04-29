Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $286.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $300.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.63.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.