Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $174.36 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $177.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.