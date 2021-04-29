SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Trims Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $55.24 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.29.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

