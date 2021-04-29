Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $136.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.23. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $84.36 and a 12 month high of $138.30.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

