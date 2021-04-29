iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $260.79 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.68 and a 52-week high of $262.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.