BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,807,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,694,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG stock opened at $868.79 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $492.00 and a 1-year high of $893.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $766.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $760.62. The company has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.95, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,175 shares of company stock worth $42,432,938. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

