BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of BeyondSpring from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of BYSI opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. BeyondSpring has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $414.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BeyondSpring by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BeyondSpring by 20.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

