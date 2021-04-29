Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,324,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 300,920 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 803,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 65,373 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at about $3,259,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.