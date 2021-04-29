Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SBGSY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $33.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

