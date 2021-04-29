First Community Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by 47.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Community Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Community Bankshares to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

FCBC stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.57. First Community Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Research analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

