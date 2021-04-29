FY2022 EPS Estimates for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Raised by Analyst

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for VICI Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.84.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.53.

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.47 on Thursday. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

