Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF)’s share price dropped 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 1,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

