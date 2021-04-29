DA Davidson Weighs in on Reliant Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.21.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

RBNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of RBNC opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $455.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 51,655 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 32,940 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $26,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,005.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Wallace purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,074 shares of company stock valued at $80,976 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.